WLET - Dan Coulter

Make things right
Is voting for Cal Cunningham the moral thing to do? Yes. Bear with me.
Infidelity in marriage is absolutely a personal moral failing. But not voting for Cal Cunningham at this stage would help Republicans keep control of a Senate that actively supports, or won't take action against, a tax system rigged for the rich and against the rest of us, voter suppression, health care inequality, white supremacist hate groups, putting kids in cages, making America weaker by alienating our allies ... the list goes on. A vote to punish Cal Cunningham would also punish all the Americans who could be saved by having the Democrats take back the Senate and start fixing things.
Sen. Tom Tillis has been a willing participant in the Senate's many and monstrous immoral acts. Looking at the big picture of consequences, the greater good will be served by electing Cal Cunningham and giving him the opportunity to make things right.
Dan Coulter
Winston-Salem
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!