WLET - Dan Hefner
WLET - Dan Hefner

Don't blame Democrats

The writer of the March 27 letter “Two votes away” might have done a bit of research before pointing a finger at the Democratic Party for the recent hike in gas prices.

According to an analyst with GasBuddy.com, "Every year around this time gas prices go up," because refineries switch over to summer blend gas. Refineries go through a maintenance cycle during the switch so gas production is lower.

Also, an explosion at the Exxon Mobil refinery in California made things even worse.

Then there was extreme cold in the Northeast that slowed production at three refineries that account for more than two-thirds of East Coast oil output.

And by the way, gas prices are still about a dollar cheaper nationwide than they were this time last year. Guess I don't need to remind the writer who was in charge in the White House and the Senate then.

Dan Hefner

Winston-Salem

