WLET - Dan Monroe

Thiessen can't be serious

Columnist Marc Thiessen can't seriously think President Trump will attempt any of the steps in his eight-point plan except perhaps an ego-driven run in 2024 (“Watch for Trump's 2024 comeback,” Nov. 21).

Trump has spent four years showing he is incapable of cooperation, grace, leadership and integrity. We don't need any Trump running in 2024. That could permanently damage the country and the Republican Party. Rather, we need true Republicans to reclaim their party.

They should return to true conservative values and a willingness to work with Democrats. They could start by rejecting Trump enablers and apologists. That would go a long way toward mending the divide that Trump helped magnify.

Recognize Trump's refusal to concede the election for what it is: a ruse to raise money, agitate his base and hamper Joe Biden's presidency.

Dan Monroe

Clemmons