WLET - Dan Monroe
Don't vote

OK, all you Trumpers. You heard your man. If the country won't capitulate to his dishonest election fraud claims, you should not vote in 2022 and 2024. Do democracy a favor and stay home.

Dan Monroe

Clemmons

