WLET - Daniella Martin

Toobin on the air

Why is former federal prosecutor Jeffrey Toobin holding forth on CNN? He was caught with his pants down, literally, earlier this year during a Zoom meeting. His lack of self-control was stunning – but so is CNN”s reinstatement of him, after an eight-month suspension. Do they really need him so badly?

The New Yorker, for whom he worked, fired him. What’s wrong with CNN?

Admittedly, Toobin apologized. He said that his behavior “was deeply moronic and indefensible.”

Yes. So how can CNN let him back on the air? He should have no credibility at this point.

Toobin should retire and move to a small town where nobody knows him. It’s ridiculous that he’s allowed back on the air. Who does he think he is, Oliver North?

Daniella Martin

Winston-Salem