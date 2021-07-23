WLET - Darlene Ward - SUNDAY

Great strides

My husband and I have been season ticket holders since (BB&T) Truist Stadium opened. I have no doubt that the Dash organization has suffered financial stress as many businesses have during the pandemic.

The current season began on a shaky note whereby contact with personnel and customer service left a lot to be desired. I’m sure they were shorthanded and were trying to stretch every dollar, since they were without team income last season.

However, I have seen great strides made during the last few weeks. Last night’s game was so enjoyable. All of the many employees looked really nice in their purple polo shirts and they were consistently available, polite and helpful in every way.

I would like to give a special shout-out to ticket sales and service representative Josh Soto for his excellent dedication to his job. He has always been extremely knowledgeable, efficient and pleasant whenever I needed assistance. The Dash organization is lucky to have such an outstanding young man. Thanks, Josh and “Go, Dash!”

Darlene Ward

Winston-Salem