What good?

I’ve been hearing that we’re supposed to overlook President Trump’s character because of the good he’s done.

What good? Over 190,000 Americans have died because of him.

And seriously, is it too much to want a president who is a decent man? Are we really to believe that only immoral, lying hypocrites can lead America?

We must do better. Joe Biden is better.

Darnell Thompson

Winston-Salem

