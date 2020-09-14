What good?
I’ve been hearing that we’re supposed to overlook President Trump’s character because of the good he’s done.
What good? Over 190,000 Americans have died because of him.
And seriously, is it too much to want a president who is a decent man? Are we really to believe that only immoral, lying hypocrites can lead America?
We must do better. Joe Biden is better.
Darnell Thompson
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.