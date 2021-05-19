WLET - Darrell Miller

Embrace immigration reform

The past year has been hard for all North Carolinians. Quarantines, closures, the economic recession and health issues have taken a toll. Meanwhile, our immigrant neighbors and friends have faced the same problems of the pandemic plus the continuing obstacles of America’s broken immigration system — all while millions of them were essential workers.

As happy as I am to see quarantines end, I’m more eager to see U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr work to fix our system by supporting legislation to help immigrants earn a path to citizenship. In March, the U.S. House passed the American Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which would give younger immigrants and immigrant farmworkers this opportunity. Both bills passed with bipartisan support.

I know Sen. Burr has voted against past immigration legislation because he worried about its fiscal impact. However, the men and women who would benefit from these two bills are already paying taxes, and we’d actually lose $721 million in government revenue if they were forced out of the country.

If the Senate doesn’t act, everyone’s grocery bills could rise. The dairy industry, for example, says retail milk prices would nearly double if farmers lost foreign-born workers.