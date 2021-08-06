WLET - Dave Dawson

It makes sense

I watched President Biden on Thursday announce his goal of 50% electric vehicles by 2030.

People tell me that he’s befuddled, but I don’t see it. He spoke with great ease, enthusiasm and accuracy and he wasn’t reading from a teleprompter.

He’s also got a great sense of humor.

And he’s right: The U.S. should lead the world in electric vehicle technology. There’s no reason we can’t. It’s good for the environment and good for the economy, too.

The car companies are all in, too.

It sure makes a lot more sense to manufacture batteries here rather than buy them from China, too.

Revamping the auto industry is putting America first.

Dave Dawson

Winston-Salem