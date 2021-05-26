WLET - Dave Moore

Deal with the facts

I realize that Journal is heavily weighted for Democrats by reading the Opinion page. The recent letter “The Republican Party line” (May 25) shows how ill-informed most Democrats are.

A recent Rasmussen poll questioned 2,000 voters of all parties with questions that required factual information. By a large margin, the people who watched mainstream media, as well as CNN and MSNBC, scored the lowest percentages of correct factual answers of any group. People who watched conservative talk shows or listened to conservative radio outscored the first group by an average of 40 percentage points on every question.

The gentleman who wrote the letter said that Republicans are afraid of high voter turnout. He pointed to the Georgia bill as restricting voter turnout. Obliviously he did no research or read the bill, because it was a reasonable attempt to ensure election integrity and did not restrict voting. Delaware, President Biden’s home state, has a much more restrictive voting law.

The main difference between Democrats and Republicans is that Democrats attack individuals who don’t think like they do, and Republicans attack poor policy decisions.

Let’s all try to deal with the facts and not the mainstream media’s talking points.