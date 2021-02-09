WLET - Dave Wanucha

How we learn

In his Feb. 6 column, “Those who helped save Washington,” Randell Jones states that history informs the present to help us rethink our beliefs, opinions and what we thought we knew. He describes how by traditional accounts, it was Dolley Madison who saved George Washington’s portrait from invading British during the War of 1812, but it was others who saved the portrait. Madison likely directed others to save the portrait, giving her time to save the silver.

In “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy” by David Zucchino, we learn more truths. Traditionally thought of as a race riot started by local black citizens, the riot was a pre-meditated murderous plot by white supremacists to overthrow local African American civic leaders.

Zucchino explains the term “grandfather clause” – mostly innocuous until you learn its historical origins. To get around the 15th Amendment, many southern states implemented literacy tests, but soon realized it disenfranchised illiterate whites. Enter the grandfather clause, exempting pre–Civil War voter’s descendants.