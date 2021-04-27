WLET - David A. Wright

America's traditions

It does take some effort to read John Hood's columns, but in the April 25 column, "We've made the stakes too high," he manages to expose the weaknesses of the small government argument of the libertarians.

He may not be a student of U.S. history, judging by his comment: "This impulse to nationalize politics is inconsistent with America's traditions." From the beginning, America's founders were seeking "a more perfect union," uniting helter-skelter colonies into a nation.

Hood claims that "the U.S. Constitution was never meant to guarantee all Americans the right to drive smooth roads, or to access the internet at high speeds...". I imagine he does not remember the pre-interstate highway days and how massive federal expenditures brought transportation and industry to very rural parts of our country.

I wonder if he wants rural Americans to access the internet via a dialup connection. Is that even possible? Today many rural Americans have no access to the internet. Private companies don't make money unless they can serve an area that has population density.