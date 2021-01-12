 Skip to main content
WLET - David Bell - THURSDAY
WLET - David Bell - THURSDAY

She has to go

Shame on Rep. Virginia Foxx.

If she was a leader in the vote against certification of electoral votes, then she has to go — that act was un-constitutional and un-American. If she was only a follower, then replace her with a leader. Either way, Foxx needs to go.

David Bell

Winston-Salem

