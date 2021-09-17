 Skip to main content
WLET - David Bell - THURSDAY
An admirable job

The Sept. 16 letter “Biden scrutiny”” was pure spin. Who agreed to the withdrawal from Afghanistan? Who agreed to the schedule that President Biden inherited? In the process of setting up an unworkable withdrawal plan, who set up a losing situation for his successor? The previous president did.

How successful was the pull-out? We took 122,000 people out in a period of 15 days. Withdrawal is always the hardest military maneuver to execute. I believe that, having been dealt a malicious hand to play, the Biden administration did an admirable job.

David Bell

Winston-Salem

