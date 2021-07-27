WLET - David Bell

The writer of the July 26 letter “New cartoonist” has his facts wrong. The vaccines were not "rushed into production." There was an accelerated procedure, but "rushed" is incorrect.

A prominent DJ in Tennessee (Phil Valentine, https://tinyurl.com/4z4f4pxn) was dismissive of the vaccine before he caught COVID and was rushed to the hospital. Look at the levels of COVID outbreak across the country and match them to the rates of COVID vaccination in each state. Where a state had a low rate of vaccination, it also suffered a high rate of COVID infection.