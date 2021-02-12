WLET - David Bell

The 'success scenario'

I was reading the news in the paper and on the internet. And I read some political cartoons. I got to wondering, "What was the ‘success scenario’ of former President Trump and the insurrectionists?" Trump sent them off to "fight like hell." Was he expecting the electoral vote to change and elect him president? Was he expecting that some non-electoral result would leave him as the leader of the country, "president" or some other title?

What about the insurrectionists? Some of them are on tape talking about killing Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Did they expect to change our national form of government? Kill people and get off on a technicality? Was there anything beyond the acting out in their thinking?

I cannot conceive of what was in their minds, either the insurrectionists or Trump himself. Could chaos itself be what everyone wanted? Or some kind of change of government -- a coup? It is all a mystery to me.

David Bell

Winston-Salem