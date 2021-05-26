WLET - David Botchin

Are we surprised?

Every Sunday the Journal publishes "Roll Call," which provides a brief description of items that came up for votes in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives and how our regional representatives voted. On May 23 there were several notable items voted on in the House of Representatives:

1. H.R. 3233: "National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capital Complex Act." This was to set up a 9/11 style bipartisan commission to investigate what happened on Jan. 6.

2. H.R. 3237: "Emergency Security Supplemental to Respond to January 6th Appropriations Act.” Designed to provide funding for upgraded security at the Capitol and help provide funds for the prosecution of people involved in the riot.

3. H.R. 1065: "Pregnant Workers Fairness Act": Designed to require employers to make reasonable accommodations for workers who are affected by pregnancy or childbirth.

4. S 937: "Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act": To require the Department of Justice to take various measures for the reporting and reviewing of alleged hate crimes related to COVID-19.