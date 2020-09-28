WLET - David Botchin

Free and fair elections
The U.S. has prided itself in having "free and fair elections." We have promoted "free and fair elections" around the world. We, along with other countries, have sent people to numerous other countries to monitor their elections to ensure that they are "free and fair."
Let's ask the European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Japan and South Korea to send election monitors to the U.S. The monitors can ensure that our elections are "free and fair"; particularly to ensure that mail-in ballots are secure and properly counted.
David Botchin
Winston-Salem
