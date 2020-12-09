WLET - David Fergusson

Mitch arises!

Has Mitch McConnell become worse than our president? Trump is now in the rear-view mirror, still doing little as hundreds of thousands of Americans keep dying.

And Warp Speed? Who would not have done that, while ordering enough vaccine doses?

Meanwhile restaurants and so many other real American small businesses continue to suffer. We have two choices: pretend they can operate safely with more deaths, or enact a meaningful new stimulus supporting people as we wait for vaccine help.

But as Senate Leader McConnell sees it: "Help? No. Republicans will not spend our rich friends' tax money on you! Get to work in those closing businesses!”

The CARES Act succeeded. Nothing done quickly is perfect, but if all the restaurant waiters, owners and customers could speak to poor Mitch McConnell, demanding the financial help American businesses deserve, this would end well, helping the unemployed, the hungry and the evicted.