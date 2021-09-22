WLET - David Friedman, Ph.D.

An uncritical story

You acted as an uncritical mouthpiece for an animal rights group whose only goal is: “Exposing the truth to wipe out animal experimentation.” But they don’t expose the truth. They nibble at its corners.

Their success would be a disaster for all of us. The three COVID vaccines in the U.S. all went through animal trials before they were tested on a single person. (https://www.niaid.nih.gov/news-events/role-animal-research-mrna-covid-19-vaccine-development). You want to get rid of that? Next time do some actual research of your own and present some context instead of being conned by a group with no goals except self-promotion and eliminating the use of animals in life-saving research.