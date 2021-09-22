WLET - David Friedman, Ph.D.

An uncritical story
I’m disappointed in the Journal and Richard Craver ("Watchdog targets animal research center," Sept. 20).
You acted as an uncritical mouthpiece for an animal rights group whose only goal is: “Exposing the truth to wipe out animal experimentation.” But they don’t expose the truth. They nibble at its corners.
Their success would be a disaster for all of us. The three COVID vaccines in the U.S. all went through animal trials before they were tested on a single person. (https://www.niaid.nih.gov/news-events/role-animal-research-mrna-covid-19-vaccine-development). You want to get rid of that? Next time do some actual research of your own and present some context instead of being conned by a group with no goals except self-promotion and eliminating the use of animals in life-saving research.
David Friedman, Ph.D.
Winston-Salem
The writer is a retired professor from Wake Forest School of Medicine, a former associate dean for research and a former member of Wake Forest’s institutional animal care and use committee — the editor.