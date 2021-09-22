WLET - David Gellatly - SATURDAY

Our oldest ally?

Despite all the handwringing over the United State's allegedly cavalier treatment of “France, our oldest ally” with regard the AUKUS alliance, we would do well to remember that France, can in fact be more accurately be described as America’s oldest enemy. During the 18th century, America, both as a colony and an independent nation would fight five wars with French: the four vicious French and Indian Wars (only the last of which would see any significant British support for its embattled American colonies) and the Quasi-War (1798-1800) which saw the birth of the US Navy. Nor did the potential for hostilities end with the Quasi-War. France’s attempted conquest of Mexico in the 1860’s would see US and French troops confronting each other over the Rio Grande in the immediate post-Civil War years. If anything, France’s assistance during the Revolutionary War can be regarded as an aberration in what was over a century and a half of potentially or overtly hostile relations. An aberration that was motivated for more by France's desire to recoup some of its losses to Great Britain in the French and Indian War than to promote an independent, democratic America.