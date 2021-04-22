WLET - David Gellatly

Basic rules

There is an old Chris Rock "Public Service Announcement" aimed at the Black community (but applicable to everybody) posted on YouTube titled "How Not To Get Your A** Kicked By The Police” that has a special relevance in today's times. The messages are simple:

Obey the law

Use common sense

Stop immediately

Be polite

Shut the f*** up (i.e. be respectful)

While it is easy to laugh at over-the-top, tacky caricatures, I cannot help but wonder how many young Black men would be alive today if they had followed those basic rules.

As a police officer told me when I was growing up in a privileged white suburb, as a privileged while male, in an era of unrestricted white privilege, "Always remember, a police man is a man with a gun, so behave accordingly."

David Gellatly

Winston-Salem