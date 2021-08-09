WLET - David Harold

Thank God for vaccines

Thanks to Mike Wells for his thoughtful opinion piece on vaccination (“In COVID times: What we owe our children,” Aug. 9). The picture brought back a flood of memories for me.

I vividly remember those long tables and the nurses in white hats. As a 9-year-old I had agreed at my parents’ suggestion to be part of the polio vaccine trials in Pittsburgh elementary schools. Dr. Salk’s son went to my elementary school, so we were among the first.

I remember the fear mixed with excitement. My parents had said they thought it would be safe, although unproven, that it might protect m, and that the results would help other children. I also remember driving through shuttered towns in Ohio, my parents calculating where to stop for gas to avoid outbreak areas, and conversations about whether we would ever be able to stop polio.

Thank God for vaccines, for the people who make them possible and for those willing to take them.

David Harold

Winston-Salem