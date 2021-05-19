WLET - David Harold

In searching for a clear yes or no from politicians, columnist Richard Groves is seeking clarity on the wrong question (“Is America racist? It’s not an easy question,” May 16). “Is America a racist country?” is a question about American identity. Statements about identity instead of behavior are notoriously unhelpful in high conflict matters and examples often support both sides. More clarity can come from specific questions like:

Specific questions like these can lead to real progress. In criminal justice reform we are finally close to consensus that our war on drugs, mass incarceration and overly aggressive policing have all disproportionately harmed people of color, and really every one of us. Black Lives Matter and other groups have focused on specific areas of disproportionate harm that almost any of us can see and understand. With hope, that kind of focus can help us going forward.