WLET - David Hatcher - SATURDAY

Our experiment

One marshmallow now or two later?

In a well-known experiment on delayed gratification, Stanford psychologists used pre-school children as subjects. Each kid, seated at a table in a small room, was given a simple choice: 1) Eat the marshmallow in front of you now; or 2) Wait 15 minutes, and get an additional marshmallow — one now, or two later.

We have a lot in common with those kids. We are subjects in a similar experiment, with similar choices. We can: 1) ignore the advice of the epidemiologists, go maskless, socialize without worrying about distance, and live pretty much as we did before COVID; or 2) follow the advice, wear masks, practice safe distancing, and wait until COVID is under reasonable control.

Our choices, like those of the kids, have costs and benefits.

For the kids, the cost is delayed pleasure; the benefit is that extra marshmallow.

For us, the stakes are immensely higher. The cost is temporarily giving up some freedoms, delaying gratification for a few months. The benefits include the likely sharp decrease in COVID cases and deaths, a speedier end to the pandemic, a smoother transition back to something like normality and the satisfaction of doing something that benefits our society.