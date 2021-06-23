WLET - David Hatcher

Thinking the unthinkable

What’s happening in our country is forcing us to think the unthinkable — that we are in very real danger of having our democracy stolen away.

More than half of our state legislatures are at work passing laws to make it harder to vote, and even worse, taking away from local jurisdictions the control of voting, vote-counting and certification of the count, so that even if citizens do manage to get their votes accurately counted, authorities can declare the results invalid, and certify candidates who actually lost.

This is the first time I’ve ever felt that our democracy was in real peril, but it surely is. And we urgently need to take action to protect it. We can argue about what actions are needed, but clearly one of the most-important needs is for federal laws to prevent states from suppressing or overturning votes. And we need these laws now.

Bills aimed at doing this were just introduced in both houses of Congress, but as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell promised, not one single member of his party voted for passage. His argument was that they would take some power away from state legislatures.

That’s true. And we desperately need for that to happen, before our democracy is corroded away from inside.