WLET - David Hatcher
David Hatcher

Suicide by cop?

According to Lisa O’Donnell’s story (Nov. 28), the shooting by a police officer seemed to be a clear case of suicide by cop.

 The machete-brandishing man had refused to cooperate, and repeatedly begged officers to kill him. To their credit, they had withheld their fire, trying to reason with him, promising to get help for his problems. But when he raised the machete and charged, they had little choice.

 We’ll probably never know what drove the man to such an act. And there’s another troubling unknown: Why did the officer have no other choice?

 Could not our advanced technology have provided, say, a wheeled robot that could have moved in from behind and used padded mechanical arms to clamp his ankles together? Or what about a low-tech option — like a tranquilizing dart? Or a lasso? Or a throw net? Or bolas like those used by South American gauchos to catch cattle? Or simply shooting to disable (maybe in the lower legs) rather than to kill?

In searching the Internet, I found that a police department in Fort Worth, Texas, has begun using a high-tech version of the gaucho’s device, called a Bola-Wrap

 Of course we feel sorry for the desperate and deranged people who use cops as a final solution. We also should also feel sorry for the officers who have little choice but to shoot a clearly disturbed human being. They deserve better.

 I hope our own county and city officials are looking into ways to deal with this problem.

David Hatcher

