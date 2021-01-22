WLET - David Hatcher

Learn the lesson

So, we’re at what we hope is the end of an error. And it was a huge one — lasting four years — and almost certainly the worst since our Civil War.

But watching the inauguration, held at the same place as the attempted coup, and only a few days afterward, shows that the country can get past it — if we learn from the lesson it offers.

Still, we will have paid a price for allowing it to happen. The wounds may gradually close over and heal, but the scars that form will be there forever.

One big question is, when the next would-be tyrant shows up, will we recognize him for what he is, and act to stop him before he gains enough power to be dangerous?

The answer has to be yes — or next time, our democracy might not survive.

David Hatcher

Winston-Salem