WLET - David Hatcher

Such a situation

How in the world did we get in such a situation?

The man who’s supposed to lead in protecting our democracy encourages outlaw vigilantes, with his “stand by,” and “liberate Michigan” exhortations. When the FBI discovers that a covert group is well along on a plan to kidnap the Michigan governor and take over the state, a leading Republican in the state rightly condemns the action.

The man in the Oval Office also issues harsh criticism — of the governor, the intended victim. Her crime? Attempting to protect citizens by following recommendations of our leading epidemiologists.

Sounds like a page from a cheap spy novel about a dysfunctional country led by a corrupt dictator.

David Hatcher

Winston-Salem