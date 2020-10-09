WLET - David Hatcher

Such a situation
How in the world did we get in such a situation?
The man who’s supposed to lead in protecting our democracy encourages outlaw vigilantes, with his “stand by,” and “liberate Michigan” exhortations. When the FBI discovers that a covert group is well along on a plan to kidnap the Michigan governor and take over the state, a leading Republican in the state rightly condemns the action.
The man in the Oval Office also issues harsh criticism — of the governor, the intended victim. Her crime? Attempting to protect citizens by following recommendations of our leading epidemiologists.
Sounds like a page from a cheap spy novel about a dysfunctional country led by a corrupt dictator.
David Hatcher
Winston-Salem
