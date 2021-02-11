WLET - David Levy

I have spent my life as a scholar and teacher in pursuit of truth. It's high time you stop pretending that defending the indefensible is possible. Let the truth set you free. Listen carefully to your consciences and where the evidence leads and you must come to the conclusion that Donald Trump is a pathological liar whose words and deeds over a long time span were directly responsible for the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6. Without his perpetual denials of the truth that he lost the election, and his open invitation to his followers to congregate in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 ("It will be wild"), none of the events that took place would have happened.