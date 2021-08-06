WLET - David Lowman

How many more?
Dickinson, Texas City Council member H. Scott Apley, a Republican, ridiculed COVID vaccines. When a health commissioner praised the Pfizer vaccine, Apley replied on Twitter, “You are an absolute enemy of a free people.”
Apley is now dead. He was admitted to a Galveston hospital with “pneumonia-like symptoms,” tested positive for COVID, was put on a ventilator and died.
Apley’s wife and their son have also tested positive for COVID.
Tennessee Republican Rep. David Byrd also opposed wearing a mask and being vaccinated before winding up in the hospital for eight months with COVID.
"COVID took over my lungs with lightning speed. I developed pneumonia, I got sicker and sicker, and more and more anxious," he said. "Every breath was pure agony."
He developed jaundice and had to have a liver transplant.
He was lucky; he survived. Now he says, “COVID is real and it is very dangerous. It is a disease that wants to kill us. Please take it seriously. Please consider getting vaccinated. This is an issue that should not divide us."
I’ve got a feeling Tucker Carlson isn’t going to be talking about these people.
How many more of these stories do Republicans need to hear before they all take COVID seriously?