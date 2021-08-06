 Skip to main content
WLET - David Lowman
How many more?

Dickinson, Texas City Council member H. Scott Apley, a Republican, ridiculed COVID vaccines. When a health commissioner praised the Pfizer vaccine, Apley replied on Twitter, “You are an absolute enemy of a free people.”

Apley is now dead. He was admitted to a Galveston hospital with “pneumonia-like symptoms,” tested positive for COVID, was put on a ventilator and died.

Apley’s wife and their son have also tested positive for COVID.

Tennessee Republican Rep. David Byrd also opposed wearing a mask and being vaccinated before winding up in the hospital for eight months with COVID.

"COVID took over my lungs with lightning speed. I developed pneumonia, I got sicker and sicker, and more and more anxious," he said. "Every breath was pure agony."

He developed jaundice and had to have a liver transplant.

He was lucky; he survived. Now he says, “COVID is real and it is very dangerous. It is a disease that wants to kill us. Please take it seriously. Please consider getting vaccinated. This is an issue that should not divide us."

I’ve got a feeling Tucker Carlson isn’t going to be talking about these people.

How many more of these stories do Republicans need to hear before they all take COVID seriously?

David Lowman

Winston-Salem

