WLET - David Lowman

How many more?

Dickinson, Texas City Council member H. Scott Apley, a Republican, ridiculed COVID vaccines. When a health commissioner praised the Pfizer vaccine, Apley replied on Twitter, “You are an absolute enemy of a free people.”

Apley is now dead. He was admitted to a Galveston hospital with “pneumonia-like symptoms,” tested positive for COVID, was put on a ventilator and died.

Apley’s wife and their son have also tested positive for COVID.

Tennessee Republican Rep. David Byrd also opposed wearing a mask and being vaccinated before winding up in the hospital for eight months with COVID.

"COVID took over my lungs with lightning speed. I developed pneumonia, I got sicker and sicker, and more and more anxious," he said. "Every breath was pure agony."

He developed jaundice and had to have a liver transplant.

He was lucky; he survived. Now he says, “COVID is real and it is very dangerous. It is a disease that wants to kill us. Please take it seriously. Please consider getting vaccinated. This is an issue that should not divide us."

I’ve got a feeling Tucker Carlson isn’t going to be talking about these people.