WLET - David Mounts - WEDNESDAY
WLET - David Mounts - WEDNESDAY

A serious threat

As COVID-19 continues to command our attention, it is more possible for the nation’s prescription drug abuse crisis to slip from our collective consciousness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that overdose deaths increased 30% in 2020, to the highest rate ever, with over 260 people a day, on average, dying from a drug overdose. Unintentional opioid-related overdose deaths occurring among North Carolina residents are also on the rise.

A 2021 survey found that while respondents are aware of the environmental issues associated with disposing of medications by throwing them in the trash or toilet flushing, a majority admitted to improperly disposing of medications in the toilet or sink. Also, 43% of survey respondents said they know someone personally whose child has been impacted by prescription drug poisoning or accidental ingestion. Improper medication disposal is hazardous to the safety and health of our community. We must do better.

The adverse effects of improper disposal represent a serious threat to our physical and environmental health and demand immediate, aggressive remediation. I encourage the community, including businesses, places of worship, educators, retail, health care and local officials, to accelerate the importance of drug take-back solutions to protect residents and our local water supply.

David Mounts

Chairman and CEO, Inmar Intelligence

Winston-Salem

