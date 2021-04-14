WLET - David Mounts

Safe drug disposal

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during COVID-19. The National Institute on Drug Abuse states that in North Carolina, we lost 67,367 people to drug overdoses in 2018 — that’s about 184 of our family, friends and neighbors each day.

Experts have attributed the increase to pandemic stress, anxiety and depression. The increase is not limited to prescription drugs, as it also includes synthetic opioids, but prescription drugs are how most are introduced to drug misuse. Additionally, we should not lose sight of the environmental impact and the likelihood of pharmaceuticals in our water supply. In fact, a 2017 study found that 47 different pharmaceutical drugs were detected in source-water samples that feed into drinking water treatment plants across the U.S.

Measures need to be taken to address substance misuse and promote prevention efforts. The health care industry, the private sector, the technology, education and business industries, among others, need to work together to increase awareness about the risk of opioids. One solution is to provide education on the importance of proper medication disposal and offer safe, secure and environmentally sound disposal.