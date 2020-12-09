WLET - David Shuford - FRIDAY

No Creator? No way.

The writer of the letter “A possibility" (Dec. 2), had a point to make about Donald Trump. OK. But first, he described himself as a secular humanistic agnostic, and then, juxtaposed in the same sentence, stated that he believes in science and reason.

I wonder if the gentleman has considered the origin of reason. As an agnostic, he probably believes reason was produced by evolution — that it created his mind, with its power to reason.

But evolution is a mindless, reasonless process. Could something that has no mind create mind? Could evolution create something greater than itself? That would seem to go against reason.

So, that was a striking juxtaposition.

To make things even more striking, below that letter we found a piece by Cal Thomas, “We must worship the state, or else.” Thomas wrote that once we decide government endows rights, we’re not far from losing them.

If reason sprang from nonreason, how about human rights? Are rights an evolutionary human construct? Did we just make them up? Would such rights have any meaning?