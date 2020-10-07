WLET - David Shuford - SUNDAY

Limiting judicial power

Columnist E.J. Dionne believes Republicans have a boundless lust for judicial power (“The GOP’s religious hypocrisy,” Sept. 30). Perhaps. But I would hope he understands that the whole idea behind having the conservative judges Republicans promote is to limit judicial power.

In a sense, the Supreme Court is the most powerful branch of the federal government. It’s not supposed to be. The three branches are supposed to be equal, checking each other’s power. But that’s not the way it’s worked out.

In recent decades, many judges have felt free to interpret the Constitution loosely. Thus, they can make the Constitution into virtually anything they deem is required. Given that philosophy, and a lifetime appointment, there’s not much to check their power.

That is why we need judges who, in effect, check themselves. We need judges who limit themselves to a fair reading of the law, not parse words to obtain a desired outcome.

In contrast, Dionne prefers the “expansive” view of the Constitution. That may be fine for him; but when judges embrace that expansive view, their power unduly expands.

David Shuford

Winston-Salem