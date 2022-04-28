WLET - David T. Crane - FRIDAY

No more excuses

Yes, sign me up for the class action lawsuit. The letter writer who complained of "Bad roads" (April 26) was spot on when he mentioned the bad roads here in Winston-Salem (and North Carolina, too). This is an issue that needs to be addressed by the state Department of Transportation and our elected officials. We all pay taxes when filling up with fuels (both fossil and non-fossil) and we deserve to ride on roads that are just that.

Personally, I'm tired of driving to avoid potholes, cracks around manhole covers, raised pavement, missing pavement, etc. No more excuses, no more lip service to us taxpayers and no more stone-walling until it's time to get reelected. The roads in this city and state are an embarrassment and need immediate action. This has been an issue that has been getting steadily worse over the years. Instead of building more new roads, why can't they take care of existing roads?

It's time for action and maybe a lawsuit will wake them up. Where do I sign?

David T. Crane

Winston-Salem