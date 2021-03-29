WLET - Debora Horning

Doing our part

I worried about COVID-19 vaccine safety when testing began.

As COVID-19 deaths multiplied, my thoughts turned to past experience with another harmful virus, polio. My husband, Fred, contracted polio as a child a year before the Salk vaccine became available. After months of treatment in Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Fred returned home as a wheelchair-bound quadriplegic. With help of family and friends, he graduated from high school and college, and we married. Certain that polio was behind us, we cheerfully noted Fred’s mobility improvements over the years. Until we didn’t.

In the late 1970s, Fred began experiencing muscle pain, fatigue and breathing difficulties. We had no idea why. His death, in the mid-1980s, was due to post-polio syndrome, which was identified about 30 years after Fred was first diagnosed with polio. We had not foreseen the secret killer in the virus that would bring death to a 42-year-old man.

Today I am more concerned about the ultimate effects of COVID-19 than for potential reactions to the vaccine. I will trust the hope that the COVID-19 vaccine offers, as I relied on the polio vaccine and flu vaccines that protected me for years.