WLET - Deborah Woolard

Honest investigation

What happened to clear honest communication? Most of Forsyth County residents would like to hear about what the candidates want to accomplish if elected or reelected. Instead we are getting misleading flyers bashing candidates.

A recent flyer implied that Winston-Salem City Councilman Dan Besse presently wants to defund the police department and will never compromise with moderates and conservatives.

Here is what Dan’s campaign actually said about the police: “He supports calls for police reform, but that raises are needed to retain high-quality officers.”

Dan’s record on the City Council shows he has a history of compromising with moderates and conservatives to make things happen for Forsyth County citizens.

Don’t be swayed by flyers degrading the opposition, take time to actually investigate candidates before voting in this election. See what they want to do. Both Republicans and Democrats citizens want representatives that are honest and stand for the dreams we have for North Carolina. Voters focus on that, not the flyer or television ad degrading their opponent.

Deborah Woolard

Winston-Salem