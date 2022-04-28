WLET - Debra Demske - SUNDAY

Hood's loser mentality

John Hood's April 23 column ("Inflation hands activists a reality check") is a study in the attempts of his divisive John Locke Foundation to artificially deepen the public divide and continue his pre-pubescent penchant to make excuses to do nothing about our climate change crisis.

Hood's only justifications are the cost of gas, the GDP and a poll. His reasoning that the price of gas is higher than it was a year ago and that in 2100 and the cost of climate change will be 4% of GDP is not supported by data. He cites the IPCC report, but that does not support any of his assertions. Hood also wants to do nothing because it’s not polling well in the current climate.

Despite Hood's opinion, many conservatives consider carbon tax a free-market response to climate change. Nineteen Republican members of the Utah legislature declared support for the carbon-fee-and-dividend approach to carbon taxing in a June 4, 2021, op-ed in Salt Lake City’s Desert News, "Republicans Need to Engage in Climate Politics."

Charles P. Shultz advocated for U.S. adoption of the “fee-and-dividend” that distributes all carbon tax revenues equally to U.S. households. Many Republicans over the years have supported the policies including James Baker. According to Citizens' Climate Lobby, a bipartisan group advocating carbon fee and dividend, all living ex-Federal Reserve chairs and 3,500 economists from across the country support the strategy.

Doing nothing about climate change is not the conservative response, it’s the loser response.

Debra Demske

Winston-Salem