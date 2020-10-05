WLET - Debra Demske - WEDNESDAY

Paula McCoy's Sept. 26 guest column, “Close N.C.’s coverage gap,” opens by saying North Carolinians are united and clear about this: families, friends and neighbors should have access to quality affordable health care. Voters should read that insightful column. She highlights District 31 where 68% of survey respondents support closing the coverage gap. The current legislature has been fighting that for years. The only way it’ll happen is if we elect new state representatives and senators who’ve pledged to close the gap and assure 400,000 North Carolinians would gain health insurance. It will help protect those who could lose a job and insurance at any moment due to COVID or societal changes.