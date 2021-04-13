WLET - Debra Demske

Another Earth Day is upon us. Each year we reflect on our progress at saving this blue-green ball, and each year we mostly are defeated.

The fastest way to try to halt climate change is putting a price on carbon. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would do just that. By charging the companies that take the natural resources out of the earth a fair price, families will be able to receive those dividends directly, like an ongoing stimulus! It is a market-based solution that has support of many conservatives.