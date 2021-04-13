WLET - Debra Demske

A market-based solution
Another Earth Day is upon us. Each year we reflect on our progress at saving this blue-green ball, and each year we mostly are defeated.
Reports aren't good. Glaciers are melting, extinction of animals is increasing, drought and dangerous storms have become the norm.
The fastest way to try to halt climate change is putting a price on carbon. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would do just that. By charging the companies that take the natural resources out of the earth a fair price, families will be able to receive those dividends directly, like an ongoing stimulus! It is a market-based solution that has support of many conservatives.
I hope this is the year that our Congress passes legislation in support of Earth's air, water and soil.
Debra Demske
Winston-Salem