WLET - Debra Demske

A bipartisan solution

The “Rainy days and fall days” editorial from Nov. 12 about the pains of local flooding and the tragedies from record-breaking tropical storms rightly references the effects of climate change that we increasingly experience.

Luckily we have a bipartisan solution to begin America’s resistance to the daily worsening of the effects of climate change: the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. The policy reduces U.S. emissions by 40% in the first 12 years. The dividend will put much-needed cash directly into people’s pockets each month to spend, which is great for the economy.

I hope my U.S. leaders from North Carolina will support the EICD and if not, we need to know what their plan is for cleaning up this mess we’ve made. I haven’t heard any other realistic achievable ideas.

Debra Demske

Winston-Salem