WLET - Debra Demske

Carbon appreciation

Much appreciation to Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr for their support of the Growing Climate Solutions Act to give farmers, ranchers and forest landowners more ability to reduce greenhouse emissions through voluntary entry into carbon credit markets.

We need more. As Bill Blancato said in his July 10 guest column, “N.C. economic experts: Time to act on climate,” our carbon output is causing significant economic costs. He said that more than 40 North Carolina economists have urged that we need to put a price on carbon emissions.

Pricing carbon when it is sourced incentivizes use of cleaner, less expensive sources of energy. Paired with a dividend to return those fees directly to Americans to spend with no restrictions prevents government from growing as a result of the program, contributes to economic growth of families, ensures job creation and saves lives. To that end, the America's Clean Future Fund Act (S.685) and the Save our Future Act (S.2085) deserve the support of Sens. Tillis and Burr.

Debra Demske

Winston-Salem