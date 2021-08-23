WLET - Debra Demske

Take action on climate

Thank you for the Aug. 15 editorial “Our planet is in extreme peril” documenting the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2021 letter, once again noting that our planet is in dire danger even if we stop emitting carbon and methane today.

On Aug. 5, Forbes published the article “Major Atlantic Current May Be On The Verge Of Collapse, Scientists Warn.” One result could be a frozen Europe.

On Aug. 20, NPR published Rain Fell On The Peak Of Greenland's Ice Sheet For The First Time In Recorded History. As the ice melts, those Atlantic currents are going to collapse more quickly. We need to act immediately.

A carbon tax offers the most cost-effective method to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary and is guided by sound economic principles. That idea is agreed upon by Alan Greenspan and George Schultz, resolute capitalist conservatives. Economists from the world over agree.

That's why I am urging our Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, and Rep. Kathy Manning, to support the Energy Innovation Act and to take action on climate change without further delay. We constantly hear that "we can't pass the debt on to the next generation.” This is a debt that we truly cannot pass on!