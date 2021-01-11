WLET - Dee Edelman

As the editorial in the Journal said (“Call it insurrection,” Jan. 8), the violent mob on Jan. 6 was an insurrection. Rudy Giuliani and President Trump incited the mob to action, both by their words immediately before the march to the Capitol and for weeks by refusing to accept the legitimate results of the election.

Edmund Burke observed, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men (and women) to do nothing.” The question that remains is, what should the good men and women of this country do? We cannot ignore this. We must encourage our representatives to push for invoking the 25th Amendment, or impeachment with a lifetime ban on ever again holding federal office and/or charges of sedition.

The people who broke into the Congress are being arrested and should be held responsible, but the incitement came from a sitting president. There must be consequences for Donald Trump.

Dee Edelman

Winston-Salem