WLET - Dee Edelman

Job performance
It’s important to review President Trump’s job performance before voting.
On the pandemic, he started in January by saying, “We have it totally under control.” On Feb. 10, he said, “Looks like by April … when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.” On March 5, he said, “The 2009-2010 Swine Flu, where nearly 13,000 people in the U.S. died, was poorly handled.” On March 26, he said, “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.” Then in a press briefing on April 23, he suggested using “very powerful light” and injecting disinfectant into the body.
While the virus is not his fault, failing to prepare for it is his fault. As president, he should have been making national plans for increasing manufacturing of medical equipment and warning the public about masking and distancing. As a result of his failure to act, the U.S., with only 4% of the world’s population, has at least 25% of the coronavirus cases and as of mid-September has nearly 200,000 deaths.
A president who, in a national public health crisis, does nothing to help and gives the public bad information is not fit to lead.
Dee Edelman
Winston-Salem