WLET - Deen Locke - SATURDAY

Don't buy it
I don’t buy it.
I don’t believe that people who hate immigrants, hate minorities, hate unwed mothers, hate poor people, hate liberals, hate everyone else also love unborn babies. I don’t buy it.
If they were truly “pro-life,” they’d provide resources for struggling mothers, like child care and prenatal health care and education, they’d do something besides the most draconian solution: find ways to mete out punishment and shame.
I’ll believe it, maybe, when they vote for tax increases to support struggling mothers.
Deen Locke
Winston-Salem