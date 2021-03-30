WLET - Deen Locke - SATURDAY

 Skip to main content
Don't buy it

I don’t buy it.

I don’t believe that people who hate immigrants, hate minorities, hate unwed mothers, hate poor people, hate liberals, hate everyone else also love unborn babies. I don’t buy it.

If they were truly “pro-life,” they’d provide resources for struggling mothers, like child care and prenatal health care and education, they’d do something besides the most draconian solution: find ways to mete out punishment and shame.

I’ll believe it, maybe, when they vote for tax increases to support struggling mothers.

Deen Locke

Winston-Salem

