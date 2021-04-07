WLET - Dell James - SATURDAY

I’m sorry some think Long Creek Park is taking too long for an upgrade (“Park getting an upgrade,” April 7).

They’re lucky. A five-year wait is nothing, and at least they’re getting to use the park. Meanwhile, we’ve had 12 years looking at “Downtown’s Living Room” (aka Merschel Park): a pile of construction debris, mud puddles, weeds, trash and what looks like a giant burial mound. Promise after promise, at least four different landscape plans and a lot of stalling and silence.