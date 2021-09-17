WLET - Dell James - WEDNESDAY

Safe to return

I just cancelled another dental appointment. I won’t feel that the office is safe to visit until I know everyone who works there has been vaccinated against COVID. My dentist and his staff are caring and competent and I understand that HIPAA regulations prevent giving names and vaccination status of individuals; I’m not asking for that. I’m asking for yes or no on fully vaccinated staff. When I hear a yes, I will feel safe to return and let people put their faces inches from my mouth and nose and put their hands in my mouth.

The cancellation has nothing to do with my political affiliation and everything to do with science and my wish not to die from something that could be controlled. I haven’t been to a movie or to the mall in nearly two years, shopped in a local retail store or eaten at an indoor restaurant. I pick up groceries curbside. I avoid parties and gatherings with people I’m not sure have been vaccinated. I am anxious to get back to those things I used to do, including dental and doctors appointments, and vaccinations are the best and safest way to get there.

Vaccinations can restart the economy. Vaccinations can get people back to work. And most important, vaccinations can prevent the virus from mutating into even deadlier versions that may turn out to have no vaccine at all.