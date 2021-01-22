WLET - Denise Livingston

A few letters

Regarding the chaos that occurred on Jan. 6, what more can be said that hasn’t already been clearly articulated? If I could add anything to the dialogue it would simple be the following three letters:

Dear Mexico,

As I am sure you are already aware, earlier this month our country experienced a mob of ill-informed, highly gullible, gun-toting, self-righteous, white supremacists storming our nation’s Capitol after being incited and directed to do so by their disillusioned dictator.

As a courtesy, we just want to caution you that this band of insurgents may be fleeing to your country to escape prosecution.

Just wondering, have you ever thought about building a wall to keep out the “deplorables”?

Sincerely,

Neighbors to the North

Dear Iran,

Let's talk extradition.

Sincerely,

Citizens for a Third Option

Dear State of Georgia,

A thousand million thank yous. We owe you...big time.